Mid Sussex road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

Mid Sussex's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• A23, from 9am October 3 to 5pm November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Bolney, 24hr Lane closure on west side of Bolney roundabout.

• A23, from 9.30am October 13 to 3.30pm October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Nursery Lane Warninglid Link Road, temporary traffic lights for EE works.

• A23, from 8pm October 17 to 6am October 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pease Pottage to Warninglid, lane closure for maintenance works.