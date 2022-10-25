Mid Sussex road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

Mid Sussex's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 9.30am October 13 to 3.30pm October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Nursery Lane Warninglid Link Road, temporary traffic lights for EE works.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A23, from 9pm October 31 to 6am November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pyecombe to Patcham, carriageway and lane closure for inspections.

• A23, from 8am November 2 to 5pm December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Bolney, 24hr Lane closure on west side of Bolney roundabout.