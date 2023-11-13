Mid Sussex road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Mid Sussex's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A23, from 8pm November 16 to 6am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Mill road roundabout to Pyecombe, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm November 20 to 6am November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pyecombe to Patcham, lane closure for maintenance works.