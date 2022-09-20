Mid Sussex road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Mid Sussex's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 8pm September 14 to 6am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Patcham to Peas Pottage, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• A23, from 8pm September 21 to 5am September 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Patcham to Pyecombe, Lane closures for barrier works.