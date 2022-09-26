Mid Sussex road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Mid Sussex's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A23, from 8pm September 29 to 5am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Warninglid, slip road closure for sign works.

• A23, from 9am October 3 to 5pm November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Bolney, 24hr Lane closure on west side of Bolney roundabout.