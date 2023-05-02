Mid Sussex road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Mid Sussex's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A23, from 7.30pm March 27 to 6am May 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pease Pottage to Handcross, carriageway closure for surface works.
And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:
• A23, from 6am May 9 to 6pm May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Patcham, Lane closure for vegetation works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.