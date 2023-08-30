Mid Sussex takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Mid Sussex takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
RFC Chicken And Ribs, a takeaway at 22 Railway Approach, East Grinstead, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on July 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Sussex's 75 takeaways with ratings, 50 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.