Mid Sussex takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Mid Sussex takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 30th Aug 2023, 10:44 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

RFC Chicken And Ribs, a takeaway at 22 Railway Approach, East Grinstead, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on July 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Mid Sussex's 75 takeaways with ratings, 50 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.