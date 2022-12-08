Mid Sussex takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid Sussex takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
59 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.
New Tim Ley, a takeaway at Tim Ley Takeaway, 189 Lower Church Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.