Mid Sussex takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Mid Sussex takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
59 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New Tim Ley, a takeaway at Tim Ley Takeaway, 189 Lower Church Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Mid Sussex's 73 takeaways with ratings, 53 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.