Mid Sussex takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid Sussex takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 days ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Mid Sussex takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Ephesus, a takeaway at 24 The Broadway, Haywards Heath, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.