Mid Sussex takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid Sussex takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A Mid Sussex takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Ephesus, a takeaway at 24 The Broadway, Haywards Heath, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on February 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Sussex's 75 takeaways with ratings, 53 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.