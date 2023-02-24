Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Mid Sussex takeaway handed new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating

A Mid Sussex takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Mid Sussex takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Tim Ley, a takeaway at 108 London Road, East Grinstead, West Sussex was given the minimum score after assessment on January 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It means that of Mid Sussex's 75 takeaways with ratings, 53 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.