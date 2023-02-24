Mid Sussex takeaway handed new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A Mid Sussex takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
2 hours ago
Tim Ley, a takeaway at 108 London Road, East Grinstead, West Sussex was given the minimum score after assessment on January 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Sussex's 75 takeaways with ratings, 53 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.