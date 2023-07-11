NationalWorldTV
Mid Sussex takeaway hit with new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating

A Mid Sussex takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 11th Jul 2023, 08:40 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New Shapla, a takeaway at 94 Railway Approach, East Grinstead, West Sussex was given the minimum score after assessment on June 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Mid Sussex's 75 takeaways with ratings, 51 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.