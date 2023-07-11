Mid Sussex takeaway hit with new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A Mid Sussex takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 11th Jul 2023, 08:40 BST
A Mid Sussex takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
New Shapla, a takeaway at 94 Railway Approach, East Grinstead, West Sussex was given the minimum score after assessment on June 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Sussex's 75 takeaways with ratings, 51 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.