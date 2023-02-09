Multiple more property repossession claims in Mid Sussex made in lead up to Christmas

Multiple more claims to evict people from homes in Mid Sussex were made in the final months of last year than in 2021, new figures show.

EMBARGOED TO 2230 TUESDAY DECEMBER 13 File photo dated 12/09/18 of models houses on a pile of coins and bank notes, as the leader of the Liberal Democrats has urged the Government to ban home repossessions over Christmas, as he warned of a looming "mortgage nightmare" due to soaring monthly payments.

Housing charity Shelter said renters cannot wait any longer for government action – particularly on Section 21 no-fault evictions, which allow landlords to remove tenants without a reason – as more and more people are being forced from their homes.

Ministry of Justice data shows 29 claims to repossess property in Mid Sussex were lodged by mortgage lenders and landlords from October to December last year.

Of the claims, seven were for homes owned by mortgage-holders while the rest were to evict tenants.

It means there were three more claims in the latest quarter than over the same period in 2021, when 26 were submitted.

Despite this rise, there were still fewer bids to remove people from their homes than in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic – 34 claims were lodged between October and December that year.

Across England and Wales, nearly 23,600 possession claims were made in a bid to evict people in the final months of 2022 – up significantly from 17,000 the same time the year before.

However, it was still down from the final quarter of 2019, when 31,700 claims were made.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said every eviction notice brings "fear and uncertainty" and that a lack of social homes has resulted in heightened demand for “overpriced and unstable" private rentals.

Ms Neate added: "Every day we hear from desperate families who have been served with no-fault eviction notices for daring to complain about poor conditions, or because their landlord wants to cash in on rising rents.

“The government has long promised it would scrap Section 21. Renters can’t wait any longer, the Renters’ Reform Bill is ready to go - it’s time the government stopped stalling and changed the law.”

In the final quarter of 2022, over 1,900 households were evicted by bailiffs via Section 21 proceedings –more than double the790 from the same period in 2021.

The figures show in the latest period, tenants were evicted from their homes in Mid Sussex on one occasion – putting them among the 5,400 tenant evictions across England and Wales.

A Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities spokesperson said they recognise both renters and homeowners are struggling with the cost of living.

