No more deaths recorded in Mid Sussex
There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Mid Sussex.
There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Mid Sussex.
A total of 372 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on August 24 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from a week previously.
They were among 24,219 deaths recorded across the South East.
Most Popular
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mid Sussex.
A total of 164,168 deaths were recorded throughout England by August 24 (Wednesday) – up from 163,445 last week.