Number of coronavirus deaths revised down in Mid Sussex

The number of coronavirus deaths were revised down in the latest 24-hour period in Mid Sussex.
A total of 348 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 10 (Tuesday) – down from 349 on Monday.
They were among 22,778 deaths recorded across the South East.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mid Sussex.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.
A total of 153,676 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 10 (Tuesday) – up from 153,404 on Monday.