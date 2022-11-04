Number of single people in Mid Sussex has increased in the past decade as marriage rates fall

Nearly a third of people in Mid Sussex were single as the number of marriage and civil partnerships dropped across the country in the past decade, new census figures show.

The area follows trends across England and Wales, where the rate of single people has increased since the last census in 2011.

The number of people considered single – never having been in a civil partnership or marriage – in Mid Sussex when the census took place last year was 37,734, up from 31622 in 2011.

Of those aged 16 and older in Mid Sussex, 30.6% were single – an increase on 28% in 2011.

The picture was similar across England and Wales last year, where 37.9% of people 16 and older were single, up from 34.6% in 2011.

And 51.9% of people in Mid Sussex were married or in a civil partnership last year​ –​ down from 53.9% 10 years prior.

Data from the census shows 63,280 people were in opposite sex marriages last year, up from 60,477 in 2011.

An additional 390 were in same sex marriages in Mid Sussex last year – they were illegal in 2011.

The figures also show 199 people were in same sex civil partnerships last year and 79 were in opposite sex civil partnerships. There were 261 people in civil partnerships 10 years prior, which were only allowed for same sex couples at the time.

There were 11,358 divorced people and 37 people with a dissolved civil partnership in Mid Sussex last year, making up 9.2% of people aged 16 and over.

John Wroth-Smith, Census deputy director, said: "When looking a bit deeper, we can see that the proportion of people in a marriage or civil partnership has declined, which follows the long-term trend of declining marriages."

"Conversely, the number of people who were never married or in a civil partnership has increased by almost 3 million," Mr Wroth-Smith added.

