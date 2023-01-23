Road closures: a dozen for Mid Sussex drivers this week

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A23, from 8pm January 20 to 6am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, Peas Pottage to Bolney, slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm January 19 to 6am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, and westbound, Havant to Pevensey, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next seven days:

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm January 23 to 6am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, and westbound, Havant to Pevensey, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm January 23 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pyecombe to Hickstead, lane closure for maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A23, from 8pm January 23 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Sayers Common to Bolney, traffic signals for vegetation clearance works.

• A23, from 8pm January 23 to 6am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Black Rabbit to Pease Pottage, mobile lane closure for sweeping works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A23, from 8pm January 24 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Sayers Common to Bolney, lane closure for vegetation clearance works.

• A23, from 8pm January 25 to 5am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pyecombe to Hikstead, lane closure for barrier repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A23, from 8pm January 25 to 5am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Bolney, junction to Handcross junction, slip road and lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A23, from 8pm January 26 to 6am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Hickstead to Pyceombe, lane and carriageway closure for carriageway works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A23, from 8pm January 26 to 6am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Albourne, junction to Bolney junction, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 7.30pm February 6 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pease Pottage to Handcross, carriageway closure for surface works.

Advertisement Hide Ad