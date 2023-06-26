Road closures: almost a dozen for Mid Sussex drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have 11 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have 11 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 11 closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Most Popular

• A23, from 8am June 26 to 5pm July 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11, lane closures for sign installation works.

• A23, from 8pm June 26 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, London Road, Lane closure for BT works.

• A23, from 8pm June 26 to 5am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Hickstead, exit slip road closure for Abovenet Communication works, diversion via National Highways network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A23, from 7.30pm June 29 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pease Pottage to Handcross, carriageway closure for surface works.

• A23, from 8pm June 29 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pease Pottage to Handcross, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm June 30 to 5am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Hickstead, Slip closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm July 3 to 6am July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, mobile lane closures for cutting and planting works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A23, from 8pm July 4 to 6am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Patcham to Pyecombe, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm July 5 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pease Pottage to Handcross, slip road and lane closure for barrier works.

• A23, from 8pm July 7 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Dale Hill to Patcham, slip and lane closure for road marking works.

• A23, from 8pm July 10 to 6am July 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A23 northbound, Bolney Interchange Road closure, roundabout, slips and link road for resurfacing works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad