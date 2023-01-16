Road closures: almost a dozen for Mid Sussex drivers this week

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 8am January 9 to 8pm March 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11, lane closures for sign installation works.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A23, from 8pm January 16 to 5am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Dale Hill to Black Rabbit roundabout, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A23, from 8pm January 16 to 5am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Warningglid to Pease Pottage, slip road closure for electrical works.

• A23, from 8pm January 18 to 5am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pyecombe to Hikstead, lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A23, from 8pm January 20 to 6am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, Peas Pottage to Bolney, slip road closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm January 23 to 6am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, and westbound, Havant to Pevensey, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm January 23 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pyecombe to Hickstead, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm January 25 to 5am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Bolney, junction to Handcross junction, slip road and lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A23, from 8pm January 26 to 6am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Hickstead to Pyceombe, lane and carriageway closure for carriageway works.

• A23, from 8pm January 26 to 6am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Albourne, junction to Bolney junction, lane closure for maintenance works.

