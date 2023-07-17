Road closures: eight for Mid Sussex drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm July 3 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, mobile lane closures for cutting and planting works.

• A23, from 8pm July 14 to 6am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Patcham to Peas Pottage, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A23, from 8pm July 17 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pease Pottage to Handcross, lane closures for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm July 19 to 5am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Peas Pottage to Hand Cross, Lane closure for central reservation works.

• A23, from 8pm July 20 to 6am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Broxmead Lane to Bolney, ane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm July 24 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Handcross to Bolney, carriageway closure for surface works.

• A23, from 8pm July 27 to 6am July 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pyecombe to Muddleswood, slip road and lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm July 31 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, Lane closure for cutting and planting works.