Road closures: eight for Mid Sussex drivers this week

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 8pm October 17 to 6am October 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pease Pottage to Warninglid, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 9.30am October 13 to 3.30pm October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Nursery Lane Warninglid Link Road, temporary traffic lights for EE works.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A23, from 8pm October 19 to 5am October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Warningglid to Pease Pottage, slip road closure for electrical works.

• M23, from 8pm October 20 to 6am October 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 9 to junction 10, lane closure for inspections.

• A23, from 8pm October 20 to 5am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Warningglid to Pease Pottage, slip road closure for electrical works.

• A23, from 8pm October 21 to 5am October 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Warningglid to Pease Pottage, slip road closure for electrical works.

• A23, from 8am October 24 to 5pm November 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Bolney, 24hr Lane closure on west side of Bolney roundabout.

• A23, from 9pm October 31 to 6am November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pyecombe to Patcham, carriageway and lane closure for inspections.

