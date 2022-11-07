Road closures: eight for Mid Sussex drivers this week

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 8am November 2 to 5pm December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Bolney, 24hr Lane closure on west side of Bolney roundabout.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A23, from 7pm November 7 to 5am November 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Hickstead to Pyecombe, Lane closures for EU Networks works.

• A23, from 8pm November 8 to 5am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Bolney to Warninglid, slip road and lane closure for electrical works.

• A23, from 8pm November 9 to 5am November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Handscross to Warninglid, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A23, from 8pm November 11 to 6am November 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Sawyers Common to Hickstead, slip road closure and lane closure for surface works.

• A23, from 9pm November 14 to 6am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pyecombe to Patcham, carriageway and lane closure for inspections.

• A23, from midnight, November 16 to 11.59pm November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound and northbound, Hickstead to Mill Lane, diversion only for West Sussex County Council.

• A23, from 8pm November 21 to 6am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, A23 Handcross to junction 10, slip road and lane closure for electrical works.

