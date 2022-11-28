Road closures: eight for Mid Sussex drivers this week

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A23, from 8am November 2 to 5pm December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Bolney, 24hr Lane closure on west side of Bolney roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A23, from 8pm November 29 to 4am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Albourne to Pyecombe, Lane closure for grass cutting and planting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A23, from 8pm November 29 to 5am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Mill Lane to Bolney Crossways, Lane closure for electrical works.

• A23, from 7pm November 30 to 5am December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Hickstead to Pyecombe, Lane closures for EU Networks works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A23, from 8pm December 1 to 5am December 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Black Rabbit roundabout to Hickstead, lane closure for maintenance works.

• M23, from 8pm December 5 to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 10, Lane closure on slip roads for West Sussex County Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A23, from 7pm December 6 to 5am December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Hickstead to Pyecombe, Lane closures for EU Networks works.

• A23, from 8pm December 8 to 6am December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pyecombe St to B2117, Lane closure for signage works.

Advertisement Hide Ad