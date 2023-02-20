Road closures: eight for Mid Sussex drivers this week

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 7am February 10 to 6am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Patcham, Lane closure for vegetation works.

• A23, from 8am January 9 to 8pm March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11, lane closures for sign installation works.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A23, from 8pm February 20 to 5am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Patcham to Hickstead, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A23, from 8pm February 22 to 6am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Dale Hill to Patcham, slip road closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm February 25 to 5am February 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pyecombe to Patcham, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, and westbound, Havant to Pevensey, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Hickstead, slip road and lane closure for survey works.

• A23, from 8pm March 6 to 6am March 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Patcham to Peas Pottage, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.