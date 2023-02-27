Road closures: eight for Mid Sussex drivers this week

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 7am February 10 to 6am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Patcham, Lane closure for vegetation works.

• A23, from 8am January 9 to 8pm March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11, lane closures for sign installation works.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, and westbound, Havant to Pevensey, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Black Rabbit to Pease Pottage, mobile lane closure for sweeping works.

• A23, from 8pm March 6 to 6am March 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Patcham to Peas Pottage, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm March 9 to 5am March 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Hickstead, Slip closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm March 10 to 4am March 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Albourne to Pyecombe, Lane closure for signage works.

• A23, from 8pm March 13 to 6am March 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pyecombe to Albourne, slip road closure for maintenance works.