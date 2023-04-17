Road closures: eight for Mid Sussex drivers this week

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 8pm April 11 to 5am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Bolney to Warninglid, Lane closure for barrier repair works.

• A23, from 8pm April 12 to 5am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Handscross to Pease Pottage, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A23, from 8pm April 14 to 6am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Albourne to Bolney, lane closure for barrier repair.

• A27, from 8pm April 3 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, mobile lane closures for cutting and planting works.

• A23, from 7.30pm April 13 to 6am April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 10a to A23 Handcross junction, lane and slip road closures for surface works.

• A23, from 7.30pm March 27 to 6am May 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pease Pottage to Handcross, carriageway closure for surface works.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A23, from 8pm April 17 to 5am April 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pyecombe to Albourne, slip road closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm April 19 to 6am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Patcham to Peas Pottage, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.