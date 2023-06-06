Road closures: five for Mid Sussex drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A23, from 7.30pm May 22 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pease Pottage to Handcross, carriageway closure for surface works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A23, from 7am June 5 to 6pm August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Patcham, Lane closure for vegetation works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A23, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Bolney to Hickstead, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pyecombe to Muddleswood, Lane closure for central reservation works.

• A23, from 8pm June 16 to 5am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Hickstead, Slip closure for maintenance works.