Road closures: five for Mid Sussex drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 8pm August 11 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Patcham to Peas Pottage, mobile lane closures for grass cutting works.

• A23, from 8pm July 24 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Handcross to Bolney, carriageway closure for surface works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A23, from 8pm August 14 to 6am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closure for central reservation works.

• A23, from 8pm August 17 to 5am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pyecombe to Hickstead, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A23, from 8pm August 18 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pyecombe, slip road and lane closure for barrier repairs.