Road closures: five for Mid Sussex drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A23, from 8pm September 21 to 6am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Patcham to Dale Hill, lane closure for electrical works.

• A23, from 8pm September 19 to 6am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Handcross to Bolney, carriageway closure for surface works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A23, from 8pm September 25 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Handcross to Bolney, carriageway closure for surface works.

• A23, from 8pm September 26 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Dale Hill to Patcham, slip road closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm October 6 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound and southbound, Bolney to Handcross, diversion for West Sussex County Council.