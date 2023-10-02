Road closures: five for Mid Sussex drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 8pm September 19 to 6am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Handcross to Bolney, carriageway closure for resurfacing work.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A23, from 8pm October 5 to 6am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pease Pottage to Handcross, Lane closure for UK Power Networks.

• A23, from 8pm October 5 to 6am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Staplefield lane to Bolney, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A23, from 8pm October 5 to 5am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Bolney to Nandscross, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm October 6 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound and southbound, Bolney to Handcross, diversion for West Sussex County Council.