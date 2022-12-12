Road closures: five for Mid Sussex drivers this week

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 8pm December 9 to 6am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pyecombe to Hickstead, lane closure for maintenance works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A23, from 8pm December 12 to 6am December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Patcham to Peas Pottage, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm December 14 to 5am December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Warninglid to Hickstead, slip road and lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A23, from 8pm December 15 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pease Pottage to Bolney, slip road and lane closure for inspection works.

• A23, from 8pm December 16 to 6am December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Handcross to Bolney, lane closures for bridge inspections.