Road closures: four for Mid Sussex drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 8pm September 19 to 6am December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Handcross to Bolney, carriageway and lane closure for resurfacing work.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A23, from 8pm November 8 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Albourne to Bolney, slip road and lane closure for drainage work.

• A23, from 8pm November 16 to 6am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Mill road roundabout to Pyecombe, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm November 20 to 6am November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pyecombe to Patcham, lane closure for maintenance works.