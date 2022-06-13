Road closures: four for Mid Sussex drivers this week

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• A23, from 8pm June 13 to 6am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound and southbound, Peas Pottage to Patcham, slip road and lane closures for sign works, diversion via local authority network.

• A23, from 8pm June 14 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 11, lane closure for sign works.

• A23, from 11pm June 17 to 6am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound and southbound, Pease Pottage to Patcham, mobile lane closures for sign works.

• A23, from 8pm June 22 to 6am June 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pease Pottage to Handcross Hill, slip road closure for road marking works, diversion via National Highways network.