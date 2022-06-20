Road closures: four for Mid Sussex drivers this week

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 11pm June 17 to 6am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound and southbound, Pease Pottage to Patcham, mobile lane closures for sign works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A23, from 8pm June 22 to 6am June 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pease Pottage to Handcross Hill, slip road closure for road marking works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A23, from 8pm June 29 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Bolney to Sayers Common, lane closure for electrical works.

• A23, from 8pm June 30 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound and southbound, A23 Handcross to junction 10a, lane closures for barrier repair.