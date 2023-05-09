Edit Account-Sign Out
Road closures: four for Mid Sussex drivers this week

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 9th May 2023, 11:43 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

    A23, from 7.30pm March 27 to 6am May 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pease Pottage to Handcross, carriageway closure for surface works.

    And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

    A23, from 6am May 9 to 6pm May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Patcham, Lane closure for vegetation works.

    A23, from 8pm May 16 to 6am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Hickstead to Bolney, Lane closure for electrical works.

    A23, from 7.30pm May 22 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pease Pottage to Handcross, carriageway closure for surface works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.