Road closures: more than a dozen for Mid Sussex drivers over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have 13 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 8pm January 22 to 6am February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Handcross to Bolney, carriageway, slip road closure for resurfacing work.

And a further 12 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A23, from 8pm January 29 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pease Pottage to Handcross, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm January 29 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pacham to Hickstead, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A23, from 8pm January 29 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Hickstead to Patcham, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A23, from 8pm February 1 to 6am February 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 11 to A23 Warninglid, slip road and lane closure for barrier works.

• A23, from 8pm February 1 to 6am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Hickstead to Bolney, Lane closure for survey works.

• A23, from 8pm February 6 to 6am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Handcross to Pease Pottage, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm February 6 to 6am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Hickstead to Warninglid, slip road and lane closure for survey works.

• A23, from 8pm February 6 to 6am February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pyecombe to Brighton road, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm February 7 to 5am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Bolney to Warninglid, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 9pm February 7 to 6am November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pyecombe to Patcham, slip road and lane closure for communication works.

• A23, from 8pm February 8 to 5am February 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pyecombe to Patcham, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm February 8 to 6am February 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Warningglid to Bolney, Slip and lane closures.