Road closures: nine for Mid Sussex drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that nine closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm January 2 to 6am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, Lane closure for cutting and planting works.

• A23, from 8pm January 3 to 6am January 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Hickstead to Bolney, slip road and lane closure for surface works.

• M23, from 8pm January 3 to 6am January 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 11 to junction 10, lane closure for barrier works.

• A23, from 9pm January 8 to 6am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Patcham to Pyecombe, carriageway and lane closures for drainage works.

• A23, from 8pm January 9 to 5am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Handscross to Pease Pottage, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm January 12 to 6am January 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, junction 11, Lane closures on exit slip road and roundabout.

• A23, from 8pm January 12 to 6am January 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Hickstead to Bolney, lane closure for barrier works.

• A23, from 8pm January 15 to 6am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Hickstead to Bolney, slip road and lane closure for surface works.

• A23, from 8pm January 15 to 6am January 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A23 southbound, junction 11 to Handcross, Slip and lane closures for maintenance works.