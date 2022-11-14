Road closures: nine for Mid Sussex drivers this week

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A23, from 7pm November 7 to 5am November 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Hickstead to Pyecombe, Lane closures for EU Networks works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A23, from 8am November 2 to 5pm December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Bolney, 24hr Lane closure on west side of Bolney roundabout.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A23, from 9pm November 14 to 6am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pyecombe to Patcham, carriageway and lane closure for inspections.

• A23, from midnight, November 16 to 11.59pm November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound and northbound, Hickstead to Mill Lane, diversion only for West Sussex County Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A23, from 11pm November 16 to 5am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Hazeldean to Handscross Hill, Lane closure for signage works.

• A23, from 8pm November 17 to midnight, November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Handscross to Peaspottage, Lane closure for signage works.

• A23, from 8pm November 17 to 5am November 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A23 northbound, Bolney to Warninglid, slip road and lane closure for electrical works, diversion via National Highway Network and local authorities network.

• A23, from 8pm November 21 to 6am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, A23 Handcross to junction 10, slip road and lane closure for electrical works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A23, from 8pm November 23 to 5am November 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Dale Hill to Patcham, Lane closure for electrical works.