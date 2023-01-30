Road closures: nine for Mid Sussex drivers this week

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs.

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm January 23 to 6am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, and westbound, Havant to Pevensey, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm January 20 to 6am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, Peas Pottage to Bolney, slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A23, from 8pm January 23 to 6am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Black Rabbit to Pease Pottage, mobile lane closure for sweeping works.

• A27, from 8pm January 19 to 6am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, and westbound, Havant to Pevensey, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A23, from 7.30pm February 6 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pease Pottage to Handcross, carriageway closure for surface works.

• A23, from 8pm February 6 to 6am February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Handscross to Warninglid junction, slip road closure for barrier repairs.

• A23, from 9pm February 6 to 6am February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Handcross, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm February 10 to 6am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Patcham, Lane closure for vegetation works.

• A23, from 8pm February 13 to 6am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pyecombe to Patcham, lane closure for maintenance works.