Road closures: seven for Mid Sussex drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 29th Aug 2023, 09:00 BST

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

A23, from 8pm August 22 to 5am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Handscross to M23 Pease Pottage, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

A23, from 8pm July 24 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Handcross to Bolney, carriageway closure for surface works.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

A23, from 8pm August 29 to 5am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Warninglid to Bolney Crossways, Lane closure for electrical works.

M23, from 8pm August 31 to 6am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11a to junction 10, Lane closure for electrical works.

A27, from 8pm August 31 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Fontwell East to Ashcombe roundabout, lane closure for inspections.

A23, from 8pm September 3 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Devils Dyke to Falmer, carriageway closure for bridge works.

A23, from 8pm September 4 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Handcross to Pease Pottage, carriageway closure for surface works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.