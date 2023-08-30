Road closures: seven for Mid Sussex drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A23, from 8pm August 29 to 5am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Warninglid to Bolney Crossways, Lane closure for electrical works.

• M23, from 8pm August 31 to 6am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11a to junction 10, Lane closure for electrical works.

• A27, from 8pm August 31 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Fontwell East to Ashcombe roundabout, lane closure for inspections.

• A23, from 8pm September 3 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Devils Dyke to Falmer, carriageway closure for bridge works.

• A23, from 8pm September 4 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Handcross to Pease Pottage, carriageway closure for surface works.

• A23, from 8pm September 11 to 6am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Hickstead to Handcross, slip road and lane closure for inspections.

• A23, from 8pm September 11 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11, lane closures for electrical works.