Road closures: six for Mid Sussex drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 8pm September 19 to 6am December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Handcross to Bolney, carriageway and lane closure for resurfacing work.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A23, from 8pm October 23 to 6am October 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A23 southbound, Bolney to Muddleswood, carriageway, slip road and lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm October 25 to 6am October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pease Pottage to Handcross, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm October 26 to 6am October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Hickstead to Bolney, slip road and lane closure for surface works.

• A23, from 8pm October 30 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pyecombe to Hickstead, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A23, from midnight, to 9pm on November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Portslade and Falmer, A23, junction 11 and A27 southbound, Lomdon to Brighton Veteran Car Run.