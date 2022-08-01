Road closures: six for Mid Sussex drivers this week

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 9am June 22 to 5pm August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Bolney, temporary traffic signals on London road junction.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A23, from 8pm August 1 to 6am August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound and southbound, Patcham to Hickstead, lane closure for barrier repair.

• A23, from 8pm August 4 to 5am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pyecombe to Warninglid, Lane closure's for barrier works.

• A23, from 8pm August 4 to 6am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound and southbound, Patcham to Handcross, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• A23, from 9pm August 4 to 6am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound and southbound, Bolney to Cuckfield Lane, diversion route for BT.

• A23, from 8pm August 5 to 6am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Hickstead to Bolney, lane closure for barrier repair.