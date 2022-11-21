Road closures: six for Mid Sussex drivers this week

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 8am November 2 to 5pm December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Bolney, 24hr Lane closure on west side of Bolney roundabout.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A23, from 8pm November 21 to 6am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, A23 Handcross to junction 10, slip road and lane closure for electrical works.

• A23, from 8pm November 23 to 5am November 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Handscross to Pease Pottage, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A23, from 8pm November 23 to 5am November 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Dale Hill to Patcham, Lane closure for electrical works.

• A23, from 8pm November 29 to 4am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Albourne to Pyecombe, Lane closure for grass cutting and planting.

• A23, from 8pm November 29 to 5am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Mill Lane to Bolney Crossways, Lane closure for electrical works.