Road closures: three for Mid Sussex drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A23, from 8pm September 19 to 6am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Handcross to Bolney, carriageway closure for resurfacing work.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A23, from 8pm October 17 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11 to 10, Lane closure for technology works.
• A23, from 8pm October 23 to 6am October 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A23 southbound, Bolney to Muddleswood, carriageway, slip road and lane closure for maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.