Road closures: three for Mid Sussex drivers this week

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• A23, from 8pm May 16 to 6am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound and southbound, Pease Pottage to Handcross, lane closure for barrier repair.

• A23, from 8pm May 19 to 6am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Bolney, carriageway closure for barrier repair, diversion via National Highways network.

• A23, from 8pm May 24 to 6am May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Bolney to Handcross, slip road closure for road marking works, diversion via National Highways network.