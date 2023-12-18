BREAKING

Road closures: two for Mid Sussex drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 18th Dec 2023, 15:59 GMT
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

    A23, from 8pm September 19 to 6am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Handcross to Bolney, carriageway and lane closure for resurfacing work.

    And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

    M23, from 8pm December 18 to 6am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 11 to junction 10, lane closure for barrier works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.