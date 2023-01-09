Road closures: two for Mid Sussex drivers this week

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A23, from 8pm January 16 to 6am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Patcham to Peas Pottage, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm January 16 to 5am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Warningglid to Pease Pottage, slip road closure for electrical works.