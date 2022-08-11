Three more deaths recorded in Mid Sussex

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Mid Sussex.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 10:21 am

A total of 370 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on August 10 (Wednesday) – up from 367 a week previously.

They were among 24,037 deaths recorded across the South East.

    The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mid Sussex.

    A total of 162,550 deaths were recorded throughout England by August 10 (Wednesday) – up from 161,560 last week.