Three more deaths recorded in Mid Sussex

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Mid Sussex.

A total of 391 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on November 3 (Thursday) – up from 388 on the week before.

They were among 25,175 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mid Sussex.

